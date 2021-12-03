Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

COIN stock traded down $21.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.71. 98,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,568 shares of company stock valued at $203,497,905 in the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.