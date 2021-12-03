Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,900,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

