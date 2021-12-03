Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. 205,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,998,823. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

