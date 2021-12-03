Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 15,032 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $154,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average of $313.86. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.37 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,479 shares of company stock valued at $24,817,946. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.65.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

