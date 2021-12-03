Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,912 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Starbucks worth $208,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.