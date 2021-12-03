Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.84% of Nasdaq worth $269,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $65,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $17,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $201.23 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

