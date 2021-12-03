Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 12,982 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,052,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,859.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,856.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,691.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,197.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

