Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,384 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $373,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $616.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $647.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.48. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

