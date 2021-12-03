Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 242,911 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307,161 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 242,911 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $227,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HP by 34.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after buying an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

