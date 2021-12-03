Robert L. Demorest Sells 5,313 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MRTN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 234,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 371.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

