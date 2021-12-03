Robert L. Demorest Sells 5,313 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MRTN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 234,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.38.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 371.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
