Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $723.42

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 723.42 ($9.45) and traded as high as GBX 778 ($10.16). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 762 ($9.96), with a volume of 2,099 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 778.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 724.04. The company has a market capitalization of £577.96 million and a P/E ratio of 31.97.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.