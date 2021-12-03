Rohan Seth Buys 1,000 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CUTR stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a P/E ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $60.35.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
