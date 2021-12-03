Rohan Seth Buys 1,000 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CUTR stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a P/E ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

