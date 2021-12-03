Ronald S. Nersesian Sells 101,721 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $198.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.63 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

