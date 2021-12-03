Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 8.8%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 112,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,243,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $888.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

