Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 500 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ROP stock opened at $467.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.58 and a 200-day moving average of $471.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $12,046,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,963,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 245.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

