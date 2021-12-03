Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $104.79

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.79 and last traded at $104.79, with a volume of 92090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.09.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $398,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

