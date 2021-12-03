Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.19. 1,719,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.98. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.