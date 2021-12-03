Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 9,152 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

