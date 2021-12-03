Royal Bank of Canada Buys 19,462 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 924.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 15,926.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,305,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of MOON opened at $29.15 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

