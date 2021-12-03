Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,839 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $190,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

USXF opened at $38.29 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

