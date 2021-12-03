Royal Bank of Canada Has $806,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $80.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

