Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 563.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPRO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,876 shares of company stock worth $14,828,654. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

