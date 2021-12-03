Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.00 ($84.09).

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. Scout24 has a one year low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a one year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

