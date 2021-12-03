Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$144.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.94.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$128.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$102.74 and a one year high of C$134.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$741,775.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

