Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.20

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.20 and last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 511416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

