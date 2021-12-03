Rubic Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Rubic has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Rubic has a market cap of $26.58 million and approximately $978,002.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.07793834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00088962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,109.11 or 1.00301885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

