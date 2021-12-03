Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.96.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RUSMF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

