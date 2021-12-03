RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

