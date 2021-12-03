Ryan L. Langdon Purchases 3,472 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Ryan L. Langdon bought 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $23,956.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HZN opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

