SafeInsure Price Up 0% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $295,203.69 and $563.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00062543 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,859,938 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

