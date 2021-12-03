Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.25. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

