salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $261.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

