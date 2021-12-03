salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Mizuho

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

