Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Sells $100,700.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $19.51 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

