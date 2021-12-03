Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 92,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $986,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

