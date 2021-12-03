Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.
Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 92,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $986,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
