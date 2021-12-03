Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

