Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer Sells 39,000 Shares

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $24.67. 543,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,522. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after buying an additional 314,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.