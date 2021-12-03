Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.26.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 363.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

