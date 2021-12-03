Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 571,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $37.64 on Friday. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 289.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.57%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

