Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Lifted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,775,000 after acquiring an additional 739,472 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,278,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.64 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

