Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after buying an additional 1,703,262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after buying an additional 1,228,211 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,030,000 after buying an additional 656,091 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,524,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

