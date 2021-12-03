Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Lowered to €73.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCOTF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $$72.90 during midday trading on Friday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

