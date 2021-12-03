ScPrime Market Capitalization Tops $33.88 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $33.88 million and $98,536.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,118,448 coins and its circulating supply is 39,434,837 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

