Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,875 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $151,000.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

