Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $267,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $37,378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2,616.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $25,849,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 83.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 181,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.