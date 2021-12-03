Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

