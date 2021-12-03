Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.45.
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.
In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
