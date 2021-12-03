Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.730 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Semtech by 36.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

