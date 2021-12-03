Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up to $55.27

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.27, but opened at $58.93. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 102 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

