Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up to $55.27

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.27, but opened at $58.93. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 102 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
