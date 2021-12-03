Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 67,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

