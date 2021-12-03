Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 49.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

